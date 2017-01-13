Dave Dutton, longtime L.A. bookstore ...

Dave Dutton, longtime L.A. bookstore owner, has died

Dave Dutton, the longtime owner of Dutton's Books in North Hollywood, died at home Friday, his son told The Times. He had been afflicted with Parkinson's disease.

