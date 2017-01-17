CSUN Alumni Villalpando Hired as Vice...

CSUN Alumni Villalpando Hired as Vice Provost for Cal State LA

Dr. Octavio Villapando recently accepted Cal State Los Angeles' offer to become vice provost for diversity and engaged learning and chief diversity officer for Academic and Student Life. He is the first person to serve in this new position at Cal State LA.

