Comedian Jay Mohr brings Mohr Funny Stories to Flappers Comedy Club

Actor, comedian, and sports enthusiast Jay Mohr will bring his unique take on showbiz, comedy, and life to Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant in Downtown Burbank on Friday, January 27 at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, and Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Named by Comedy Central as one of the 100 greatest standup comedians of all time, Mohr has been performing since he was sixteen.

