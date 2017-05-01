Chilling at New Year's Eve party / 1-...

Chilling at New Year's Eve party / 1-5-17

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Hastings Banner

Visiting from Burbank, Calif., and ringing in 2017 by posing behind the ice sculptures on Jefferson Street are Steve Kwant , his wife, Suanne, and son Jack. The ice sculptures, created by Chad Hartson and Dennis Stevens, were part of the fun that drew people to downtown Hastings Saturday evening to celebrate the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 3 hr tomin cali 1
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement 5 hr Joan 1
News Edwin A. Marin, L.A. Homicide No. 98: Man Found... (May '10) 11 hr Blanca mazon 15
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 17 hr TV Producer 105
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 19 hr MVille Miner 5
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 20 hr afriend 89
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) Jan 6 Dee 15
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 4:47AM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC