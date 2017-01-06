Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: Meryl Streep, George Lucas attend private memorial
Meryl Streep, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, and Jamie Lee Curtis were some of the guests who gathered in Los Angeles to remember Fisher and Reynolds at the home they shared. A joint funeral for the mother and daughter will reportedly be held Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burbank, California - the resting place of stars including Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Gene Autry and John Ritter.
