Berkeley: Suspect charged in killing of Lafayette instructor

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged a UC Berkeley student Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in connection to a knife attack that killed a popular Lafayette instructor and hospitalized another woman. Pablo Gomez Jr., 22, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Alameda County Superior Court for fatally stabbing 27-year-old Emilie Inman and seriously injuring another woman on Jan. 6 in Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.