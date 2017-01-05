Annual Elvis tribute show is set for Sunday in Burbank
Elvis Presley, photographed in the 1970s, will be saluted on Sunday, what would have been his 82nd birthday, by dozens of L.A.-area roots rock musicians. Elvis Presley, photographed in the 1970s, will be saluted on Sunday, what would have been his 82nd birthday, by dozens of L.A.-area roots rock musicians.
