Alan Thicke picked brother over Robin in will shocker
In a will he composed 10 years ago, the late Alan Thicke selected his brother Todd - and not his son Robin - to care for his youngest son Carter, according to TMZ . The Canadian entertainer, who died at 69 of a ruptured aorta, was with Carter playing hockey at Burbank, California rink in his final moments on December 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|35 min
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|50 min
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|56 min
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|1 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|Tazing and Drowning a Suspect
|10 hr
|Tazed and confused
|1
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|Well Well
|26
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC