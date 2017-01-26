Alan Thicke picked brother over Robin in will shocker

In a will he composed 10 years ago, the late Alan Thicke selected his brother Todd - and not his son Robin - to care for his youngest son Carter, according to TMZ . The Canadian entertainer, who died at 69 of a ruptured aorta, was with Carter playing hockey at Burbank, California rink in his final moments on December 13, 2016.

