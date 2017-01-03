ADDING and REPLACING iHeartMedia and Turner Announce Nominees for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, Justin Timberlake, Sia featuring Sean Paul, The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey and twenty one pilots Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Airing Live Sunday, March 5, on TBS, TNT and truTV from the Forum in Los Angeles NEW YORK & BURBANK, Calif.-- --Add Infared to the list of artists for Hip-Hop Song of the Year nominee "All The Way Up."
