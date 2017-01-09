ABC's 'The View' announces March trip to broadcast from Disney's Animal Kingdom

ABC's 'The View' announces March trip...

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the other hosts of ABC's The View will make a special trip to Orlando in March to record their show at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The show will be set up from right in front of the beautiful Tree of Life.

