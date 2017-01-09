ABC's 'The View' announces March trip to broadcast from Disney's Animal Kingdom
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the other hosts of ABC's The View will make a special trip to Orlando in March to record their show at Disney's Animal Kingdom. The show will be set up from right in front of the beautiful Tree of Life.
