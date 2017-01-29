A feud over a text message ended with the fatal shooting of a teen. But was it really murder?
Zareh Manjikian, left, and Vahagn Jurian, right, are asking a judge to throw out their murder convictions in the shooting of Mike Yepremyan in 2009. Yepremyan, 19, was killed after sending an insulting text message to his girlfriend about Jurian's cousin, Kat Vardanian, center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|1 hr
|montebello dorke
|2
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|2 hr
|Mamee
|2
|Putting a illegala back into illegal immigratio...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|10 hr
|Political Atheist
|23
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|afriend
|91
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC