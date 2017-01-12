68 Years in the making artist and aut...

68 Years in the making artist and author Ron Irwin releases his...

BURBANK, CA Ron Irwin has just released his 14th book " Lasting Impressions " with 80 extraordinary digital images that ignite the imagination in unique and powerful ways. Using a camera, keyboard and computer much as Monet used oil, brush and canvas Irwin has delivered images totally unlike a simple photograph.

