5 Freeway crash closes lanes in Burbank

5 Freeway crash closes lanes in Burbank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. on the northbound Golden State Freeway at Buena Vista Street, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio. A vehicle crashed into the center divider, prompting the closure of No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 72
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 9 hr Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 19 hr ThomasA 4
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
News 2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur... Oct '16 YasonLe 4
News Another Alleged Gelson's Shoplifter Arrested; M... (May '11) Sep '16 Fanclub 16
Burbank employment test (Jun '16) Sep '16 afriend 4
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC