5 Freeway crash closes lanes in Burbank
The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. on the northbound Golden State Freeway at Buena Vista Street, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio. A vehicle crashed into the center divider, prompting the closure of No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|72
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|9 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
|Another Alleged Gelson's Shoplifter Arrested; M... (May '11)
|Sep '16
|Fanclub
|16
|Burbank employment test (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|afriend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC