Woman Wanted For Stealing Louis Vuitton Purse, Wedding Ring From Car In Burbank

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Cold, Wet Weather Prompts Officials To Extend Hours For Most Winter Shelters All Winter Shelter Program locations will remain open until March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.