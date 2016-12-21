The story behind that 'S' thingy that everyone drew in high school
And if you were feeling really fancy , you might have incorporated a bit of shadow into the rendering. "It started with two sets of three parallel lines that were joined diagonally left to right, then capped off at the top and bottom with pointy bits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|4 hr
|The Golden Bear
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|Wed
|Now_What-
|16
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC