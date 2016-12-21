South county business roundup: Wagly's Pet Care to offer full-service ...
The Lake Forest Chamber of Commerce celebrated Kawasaki Motors Corp. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 26972 Burbank on Dec. 6. The company, which relocated its world headquarters from Irvine to Foothill Ranch, is celebrating 50 years this year. It manufactures and distributes power sports vehicles including motorcycles, ATVs, Side x Sides and personal watercraft.
