Secrets behind the dazzling dances of...

Secrets behind the dazzling dances of 'La La Land'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Burbank, Calif. a Choreographer Mandy Moore was lying under a car on the hot pavement while more than 100 dancers above her twirled through gridlocked LA freeway traffic during the opening number of "La La Land ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 57
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Review: Los Angeles Metro 14 hr Metro Los Angeles 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 14 hr Metrolink SCRRA 1
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 15 hr DR number 37
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... Thu EVille Ed 2
News Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13) Nov '16 kermit 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,308

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC