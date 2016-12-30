Meet Lizzo, a singer and rapper to watch in 2017
Lizzo recently released the "Coconut Oil" EP, featuring her breakout song, "Good as Hell." As the musical guest on the Nov. 9 episode of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," the Los Angeles-based singer and rapper was set to celebrate the arrival of America's first female president with an elaborately choreographed run through "Good as Hell," her breakout R&B anthem of female self-reliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|TV Producer
|57
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|17 hr
|Metro Los Angeles
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|17 hr
|Metrolink SCRRA
|1
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|19 hr
|DR number
|37
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|Thu
|EVille Ed
|2
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC