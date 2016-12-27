Long lines at Tesla Superchargers as ...

Long lines at Tesla Superchargers as holiday travel swamps system

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boy Genius

For nearly the entire year, Tesla's Supercharger network provides free high-speed charging to Teslas hopping between cities. But when it comes to holiday travel, things get busy, and the queues get big.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr Wack0 Texas 36
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 4 hr yeesy 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 32
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 9 hr afriend 87
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 15 hr Baddboyfilms News 10
2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year... Mon Joe 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC