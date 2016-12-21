Lisa Edelstein Slammed for Anti-Trump Alan Thicke Tribute

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" star ripped as "self absorbed, myopic, dense" after joking that "Growing Pains" dad died to avoid Donald Trump's presidency Lisa Edelstein is learning that there's a time and a place for everything - and Alan Thicke's death was probably not the time or place to take potshots at Donald Trump. The "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" star is being savaged on social media after taking Tuesday's death of "Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke as an opportunity to slam the president-elect.

