Lisa Edelstein Slammed for Anti-Trump Alan Thicke Tribute
"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" star ripped as "self absorbed, myopic, dense" after joking that "Growing Pains" dad died to avoid Donald Trump's presidency Lisa Edelstein is learning that there's a time and a place for everything - and Alan Thicke's death was probably not the time or place to take potshots at Donald Trump. The "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" star is being savaged on social media after taking Tuesday's death of "Growing Pains" star Alan Thicke as an opportunity to slam the president-elect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|4 hr
|The Golden Bear
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|Wed
|Now_What-
|16
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC