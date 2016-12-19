'La La Land' looks beautiful, but gen...

'La La Land' looks beautiful, but gentrification makes it harder for old Hollywood to play itself

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Robert Foulkes, location manager for "La La Land," is photographed in front of the "You Are the Star" mural, in Hollywood. The mural is one of many vintage L.A. locations used in the critically acclaimed movie musical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 30 min TV Producer 8
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 2 hr Coal is King 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr jjohn 20,745
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 7 hr cjr 84
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 7 hr TexVet 1
Http://miamicocatea.com 11 hr Click Monster 2
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... Sat Go Skate Day 3
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,264

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC