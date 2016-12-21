Interstate 5 in L.A. County Features ...

Interstate 5 in L.A. County Features New Carpool Lanes, Interchange Improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

California's much-used Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County is getting a makeover. Also, two major Caltrans projects totaling $471 million will provide new carpool lanes and interchange improvements from Glendale north to Burbank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Http://miamicocatea.com 7 hr Mark Hurley 4
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 35
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 12 hr Genl Forrest 39
its a fact 14 hr afriend 2
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! 15 hr afriend 2
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 19 hr yeesy 2
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) Tue afriend 87
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC