How Debbie Reynolds Almost Single-Han...

How Debbie Reynolds Almost Single-Handedly Saved Hollywood's History

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"Hollywood owes Debbie Reynolds a huge debt for elevating its costumes and props to high art," says memorabilia expert James Comisar. No, this wasn't some oddball flirtation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 1 hr Jurassic World LA 2
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 2 hr Poo-Bear 41
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 2 hr Poo-Bear 5
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 3 hr Poo-Bear 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent 19 hr Baddboyfilms News LA 1
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 23 hr fernandoguhz 45
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at December 31 at 12:32PM PST

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC