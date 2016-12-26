Hacker group denies responsibility fo...

Hacker group denies responsibility for Britney Spears death hoax

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Singer Britney Spears performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in early December. On Monday morning, the endless avalanche of untimely 2016 celebrity deaths appeared to have claimed another victim: 35-year-old pop star Britney Spears .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 min TV Producer 17
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr The Walking Dead 31
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 5 hr afriend 85
2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year... 6 hr Joe 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12) 18 hr AliceSimon 4
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) 18 hr David f Miller 52
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC