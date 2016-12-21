El Torito in Burbank Closes

El Torito in Burbank Closes

Real Mex Restaurants Inc. announced Monday it will close six locations in Southern California, including the El Torito eatery in Burbank, according to media reports. The Orange County Register reported that Cypress-based Real Mex reasons for the six closures varied from lease expirations to poor performance.

