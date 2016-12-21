El Torito in Burbank Closes
Real Mex Restaurants Inc. announced Monday it will close six locations in Southern California, including the El Torito eatery in Burbank, according to media reports. The Orange County Register reported that Cypress-based Real Mex reasons for the six closures varied from lease expirations to poor performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|39
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|34
|its a fact
|4 hr
|afriend
|2
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|5 hr
|afriend
|2
|crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15)
|9 hr
|yeesy
|2
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|afriend
|87
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|20 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|10
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC