Disney Propelled By 'Rogue One' Crosses $7 Billion At...
Walt Disney Studios clicked past $7 billion at the global box office today, the first time ever a major studio has crossed that mark in a given year. Disney's global B.O. to date beats the previous annual industry record set by Universal last year with $6.89B.
