Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death

Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen as she matched steps with Gene Kelly in Carrie Fisher brought the sarcasm and cynicism of the Baby Boomers to her movies, books and stage shows, even when she was playing a princess in The mother and daughter, separated by so many differences both personal and generational, are likely drawn closer in the public memory after their deaths on successive days. Reynolds died on Wednesday at age 84, just as she and the rest of the world were starting to mourn her daughter Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, days after falling ill on a flight.

