Debate shows are heating up the rivalry between ESPN and Fox Sports
Shannon Sharpe, left, Joy Taylor and Skip Bayless on the Los Angeles set of Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" in September. Shannon Sharpe, left, Joy Taylor and Skip Bayless on the Los Angeles set of Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 hr
|TomFontana
|35
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|afriend
|87
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|TV Producer
|31
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|9 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|10
|2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year...
|17 hr
|Joe
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC