Center Theatre Group Welcomes Eleven New Board Members

Wednesday Dec 21

Center Theatre Group announced the appointment of 11 new board members to its Board of Directors in 2016: Thom Beers, Mara Carieri, Susanne Daniels, Bradford W. Edgerton, M.D., Manuela Cerri Goren, Louise Moriarty, Michael Rogers , Monica Horan Rosenthal, Sandra Stern, Quentin D. Strode and Marshall Trenkmann. "We are thrilled to welcome 11 new members from a multitude of backgrounds to the Center Theatre Group Board of Directors," said Kiki Ramos Gindler , President of the Board.

