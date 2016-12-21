Center Theatre Group Welcomes Eleven New Board Members
Center Theatre Group announced the appointment of 11 new board members to its Board of Directors in 2016: Thom Beers, Mara Carieri, Susanne Daniels, Bradford W. Edgerton, M.D., Manuela Cerri Goren, Louise Moriarty, Michael Rogers , Monica Horan Rosenthal, Sandra Stern, Quentin D. Strode and Marshall Trenkmann. "We are thrilled to welcome 11 new members from a multitude of backgrounds to the Center Theatre Group Board of Directors," said Kiki Ramos Gindler , President of the Board.
Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
