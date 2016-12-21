Car plows into Burbank dentista s off...

Car plows into Burbank dentista s office, Van Nuys driver arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, after his Saab sedan plowed into this dentist's office at 2200 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank. A Van Nuys man was arrested Thursday night after his Saab sedan crashed into a dentist's office in Burbank, authorities said.

