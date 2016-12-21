Car plows into Burbank dentista s office, Van Nuys driver arrested
A man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, after his Saab sedan plowed into this dentist's office at 2200 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank. A Van Nuys man was arrested Thursday night after his Saab sedan crashed into a dentist's office in Burbank, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|benj
|20,760
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|2 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|3
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|14 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|17 hr
|Poo-Bear
|41
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|17 hr
|Poo-Bear
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|18 hr
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC