Candice Guardino to Bring Italian Bred to The Colony Theatre This Winter
ITALIAN BRED comes to the West Coast after a successful Off Broadway NYC run with Sold-Out Crowds and Rave Reviews. After several, standing room only performances at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, Italian Bred moves to The Colony Theatre in Burbank to accommodate the frequent large crowds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|cjr
|84
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|2 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|2 hr
|lol
|16
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|6 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|20 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES ISMAILI DATING SITE
|Sat
|Neelum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC