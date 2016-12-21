Anais Jimenez Grabs 20 Rebounds, Soph...

Anais Jimenez Grabs 20 Rebounds, Sophie Torres Has Double-Double in Santa Barbara Win

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Noozhawk

Sophie Torres recorded a double-double and Anais Jimenez pulled down 20 rebounds, leading the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 59-42 win over Saugus on the first night of the Burroughs Tournament in Burbank on Monday. You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 21 min DR number 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Obama would have WON 20,753
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 6 hr TV Producer 49
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 13 hr EVille Ed 2
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 23 hr Christian Taliban 2
its a fact Wed afriend 4
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood Wed Chase Private Client 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC