Alan Thicke's Official Cause of Death Revealed
The Canadian actor died of a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate, which ET obtained on Wednesday. The death certificate lists the time interval between the onset of the ruptured aorta and his death as minutes, while the time between the onset of the aortic dissection and his death is listed as three hours.
