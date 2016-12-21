Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria reveals sons' heartache at father's sudden death
'They were just devastated and could barely talk': Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring reveals sons' heartache at father's sudden death Devastated: Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring has revealed their sons Robin and Brennan were heartbroken by his death Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring has revealed their sons Robin and Brennan were devastated by their father's sudden death. She said the pair 'could barely talk' after the popular game show host and actor suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of just 69 on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|4 hr
|The Golden Bear
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|Wed
|Now_What-
|16
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC