Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria reveals sons' heartache at father's sudden death

'They were just devastated and could barely talk': Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring reveals sons' heartache at father's sudden death Devastated: Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring has revealed their sons Robin and Brennan were heartbroken by his death Alan Thicke's ex-wife Gloria Loring has revealed their sons Robin and Brennan were devastated by their father's sudden death. She said the pair 'could barely talk' after the popular game show host and actor suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of just 69 on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.