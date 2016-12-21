Alan Thicke Remembered at Star-Studded Memorial Hosted by Son Robin,...
Friends and family gathered on Sunday to honor Alan Thicke, who died at age 69 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey at a skating rink in Burbank, California. A source tells ET that about 150 people attended the beautiful, heartfelt memorial service that took place at Thicke's ranch in Carpinteria, California, an oceanside city near Santa Barbara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|4 hr
|The Golden Bear
|9
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|President Trump going to crack down on Sanctuar...
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|2
|Metrolink Pomona Valley Line
|Wed
|Now_What-
|16
|Karen Hanover Performs at Flappers Comedy Club (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|kermit
|5
|2 plead not guilty in ATM skimming cases in Bur...
|Oct '16
|YasonLe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC