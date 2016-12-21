Alan Thicke Remembered at Star-Studded Memorial Hosted by Son Robin,...

Friends and family gathered on Sunday to honor Alan Thicke, who died at age 69 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey at a skating rink in Burbank, California. A source tells ET that about 150 people attended the beautiful, heartfelt memorial service that took place at Thicke's ranch in Carpinteria, California, an oceanside city near Santa Barbara.

