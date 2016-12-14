Alan Thicke and 8 Other Celebrities Who Suffered Fatal Heart Attacks

Alan Thicke, the veteran actor probably best now known as the dad on "Growing Pains," died Tuesday, reportedly of a heart attack while playing hockey with his son. He was 69. Thicke suffered a heart attack around noon Tuesday while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter, and was rushed to a hospital near the Burbank, California, skating rink, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reported .

