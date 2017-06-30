Dozens hurt in car-tour bus crash in Bullhead City, Arizona
Dozens of people were hurt when a Toyota Corolla collided with a tour bus full of passengers Friday in Bullhead City. By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal July 1, 2017 - 10:46 am Dozens of people were hurt when a Toyota Corolla collided with a tour bus full of passengers Friday in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Bullhead City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Jun 15
|brian
|12,322
|Bullhead City Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|23
|Brothers Tire and Repair (May '15)
|May '17
|Mark
|5
|Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15)
|May '17
|sparechange
|2
|Bullhead officers hailed as heroes in overnight...
|Apr '17
|sparechange
|2
|Jesse Pennington
|Apr '17
|Sukit
|1
|Review: Sonic Drive-In
|Mar '17
|Tom Schneider
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bullhead City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC