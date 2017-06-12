Will a hole through a hill save a Moh...

Will a hole through a hill save a Mohave center?

In the Mohave Valley of Arizona, a town has punched a hole through a hill to unite a challenged shopping center with the local mall to improve traffic. Kmart will close its store in the City Square shopping center in Bullhead City, across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, leaving it without the anchor that was its prime draw.

