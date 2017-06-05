Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in ...

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in DUI fatality

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal June 5, 2017 - 5:03 pm A Bullhead City, Arizona, man who pleaded guilty to drunken driving in a 2016 fatal traffic crash was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

