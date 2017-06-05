Yuma Board OKs budget plan, city work...

Yuma Board OKs budget plan, city workers could get a raise

Monday May 15 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the preliminary budget for fiscal 2017-18 Monday without any public comment, incorporating increased costs for state programs and the minimum wage law while giving employees a 2.02 percent raise and purchasing vehicles and other equipment. This document sets the ceiling of what can be spent in the final budget, which will be adopted on June 19; a state-required Truth in Taxation hearing will be held at the same time.

