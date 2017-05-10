Mohave Community College board of governors approve property tax increase
The Mohave Community College board of governors voted 4-0 Friday to approve an increase in the tax levy that will add $2.63 a year on property valued at $100,000. The meeting was held in Bullhead City, and broadcast via interactive television to the Neal Campus in Kingman, Lake Havasu and Northern Mohave.
