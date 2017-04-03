Man booked on murder count after chil...

Man booked on murder count after child dies at hospital

A man arrested in Laughlin after his 1-year-old daughter was hospitalized in nearby Bullhead City, Ariz., under "suspicious circumstances" was booked on a murder count following her death on Thursday, according to Metro Police. Tracy Thompson, 24, was booked Monday on a count of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm and four counts of child abuse and neglect after the girl was taken Sunday night to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, police said.

