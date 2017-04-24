Legislature OKs bill extending electr...

Legislature OKs bill extending electronic billboards range

The Arizona Senate has given final approval on a bill that would allow electronic billboards in some areas of Mohave County where they are now banned to protect the state's astronomy industry. Senate Bill 1114 would allow areas of Mohave County within 40 miles of Bullhead City to become exempt from a 2012 law that limits electronic billboards to central and southwest parts of Arizona.

