Bullhead officers hailed as heroes in overnight water rescue
There are 2 comments on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from Thursday Apr 20, titled Bullhead officers hailed as heroes in overnight water rescue. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
The Colorado River, the dividing line between the towns of Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz. Two police officers jumped into the Colorado River Thursday morning to save a pair of brothers after their kayaks capsized near Bullhead City, Arizona.
#1 Thursday Apr 20
Finally you hear about some good that cops are doing, that ISNT race related.
#2 Monday
How did they manage to capsize BOTH kayaks? I'm wondering at what part of the river it would be a big enough deal to need to rescue 2 guys in life jackets? Didn't anyone else participate in the LAST river regatta of all time? See ANY spot on the river that one couldn't swim to either side of? Maybe at the left turn, by the pipeline, but your out of the rough, as soon as you realize it IS rough. I'm thinkin they were under the influence, distracted by a couple pole gals in pasties & hit the boat in front of em, or a bridge? Not to diminish a positive story about THE FUZZ, but you have to be seriously retarded to require a rescue. Next time, give em a Darwin Award & let em sink so THE MAN isn't taken away from more serious calls. P.S. The discontinuation of the Laughlin Regatta SUX! Hopefully they'll miss the $$$ & jobs enough to reinstate it.
