Oatman Road near Topock to be closed ...

Oatman Road near Topock to be closed four days for bridge work

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Route 66 News

Oatman Road near Topock, Arizona, will be closed for four days starting today while an innovative new bridge is built over a flood-prone wash. The Arizona Department of Transportation and Mohave County are constructing a prefabricated bridge over Sacramento Wash on Oatman Road one mile north of Interstate 40, according to a news release from the agency .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bullhead City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sonic Drive-In Mar 16 Tom Schneider 2
Mohave Valley Music Forum (Feb '13) Mar 15 Musikologist 22
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Feb '17 lonfu 12,316
Masturbation around grown ups should be legal .... Jan '17 Max 3
News What should be done about Oatman's burros? Jan '17 Max 2
Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09) Jan '17 Mohave Valley Shag 10
"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07) Dec '16 frank cassady 45
See all Bullhead City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bullhead City Forum Now

Bullhead City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bullhead City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Bullhead City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC