Oatman Road near Topock to be closed four days for bridge work
Oatman Road near Topock, Arizona, will be closed for four days starting today while an innovative new bridge is built over a flood-prone wash. The Arizona Department of Transportation and Mohave County are constructing a prefabricated bridge over Sacramento Wash on Oatman Road one mile north of Interstate 40, according to a news release from the agency .
