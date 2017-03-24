Bullhead City Cleanup Effort Nets 15 Tons of Trash
Over 15 tons of garbage were removed from Bullhead City in one day last week during a community-wide cleanup effort in Bullhead City. This marked the second official Desert Clean Up, an event put on by the city, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management and others.
