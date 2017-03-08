Fort Mohave man and son accused of se...

Fort Mohave man and son accused of selling drugs 8 mins ago

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a father and son are accused of selling drugs out of their Fort Mohave home. Bullhead City police say 45-year-old Shawn James Williamson and 21-year-old Tyler James Williamson have been booked into a Kingman jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bullhead City, AZ

