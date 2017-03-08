Fort Mohave man and son accused of selling drugs 8 mins ago
Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a father and son are accused of selling drugs out of their Fort Mohave home. Bullhead City police say 45-year-old Shawn James Williamson and 21-year-old Tyler James Williamson have been booked into a Kingman jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.
Add your comments below
Bullhead City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sonic Drive-In
|Feb 22
|Russ
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|lonfu
|12,316
|Masturbation around grown ups should be legal ....
|Jan '17
|Max
|3
|What should be done about Oatman's burros?
|Jan '17
|Max
|2
|Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Mohave Valley Shag
|10
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|frank cassady
|45
|my husband and the prostitute named ruby (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bullhead City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC