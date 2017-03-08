Bullhead City police arrest 3 in killing of bicyclist in Bullhead City, Arizona

Bullhead City resident Juan Pedro Flores, the 33-year-old cyclist, was found dead at 5 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Riviera Boulevard. In a statement, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said an investigation showed Flores and three people in an older-model Honda Civic - Jake Patrick Biunno, 21, Amber Monique Torrez, 22, and Christopher James Pfrimmer, 22, of Fort Mohave - had gotten into a road rage incident.

