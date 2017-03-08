Bullhead City police arrest 3 in killing of bicyclist in Bullhead City, Arizona
Bullhead City resident Juan Pedro Flores, the 33-year-old cyclist, was found dead at 5 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Riviera Boulevard. In a statement, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said an investigation showed Flores and three people in an older-model Honda Civic - Jake Patrick Biunno, 21, Amber Monique Torrez, 22, and Christopher James Pfrimmer, 22, of Fort Mohave - had gotten into a road rage incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Bullhead City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sonic Drive-In
|Feb 22
|Russ
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb '17
|lonfu
|12,316
|Masturbation around grown ups should be legal ....
|Jan '17
|Max
|3
|What should be done about Oatman's burros?
|Jan '17
|Max
|2
|Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Mohave Valley Shag
|10
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|frank cassady
|45
|my husband and the prostitute named ruby (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bullhead City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC