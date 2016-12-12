Women Tricks Cops Into Killing Her, Our Sympathies for the Victim Police Officer

Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, Nevada reported 12-12-2016 in nearby Bullhead City, Arizona that an Officer opened fire on a woman who reportedly threatened to shoot her girlfriend. According to the Bullhead City Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Alta Vista Road at 8 in the evening after dispatchers received a call from person saying a shooting was about to happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.