SR 189 Project Due to Begin in 2019

A project to make it easier for ever-increasing international commerce to move through Nogales will begin in 2019, two years ahead of schedule, under changes approved by the Arizona State Transportation Board. A $25 million appropriation passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey aimed at accelerating this project made it possible for work to start earlier than originally planned.

